Human Resources Assistant

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a reliable, highly motivated permanent, full-time, HR Assistant. This position provides administrative support to the Human Resources and Payroll teams. In general, the HR Assistant will play a supportive role onboarding employees, arranging new hire documentation, tracking documentation and key timelines, maintaining filing systems and supports payroll and benefits administration. Based out of Port Alberni, the HR Assistant is under the general supervision of the HR Manager.

Responsibilities Include

Provide assistance to the HR Manager and HR Advisor as required

Track annual appraisals, probationary appraisals, and personnel file documentation

Draft probationary letters for the HR Manager’s signature

Track new hires and staff resignation/terminations to assist with maintaining the organizational chart

Assist with maintaining staff personnel and administration files, including filing of documents

Prepare and distribute monthly performance evaluation due date reports for Directors and Managers

Complete and submit job vacancy and wage surveys for Stats Canada

Assist with new hire onboarding documentation

Assist with pre-interviews and reference checks as needed

Preferred Qualifications

Grade 12 equivalency required plus post-secondary courses or certification in office administration

2 to 3 years working in office administration

Proficiency with PC computer software applications (e.g., MS Word, Excel, and Outlook)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Able to act with tact and diplomacy, meet deadlines, and maintain effective working relationships

Demonstrated ability to multi-task and prioritize workload

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive benefit package. Salary range $44,000 - $52,000.