Human Services Clerk (Full Time)

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is currently accepting applications for a Human Services Clerk
Duties and responsibilities:
•Clerical support duties
•Assist the Director of Human Services with the following departments: Education, Social Development, Health, Child Welfare, Administration
•Assist with developing, organizing, and conducting programs.
•Participation and preparation for various activities and events
•Cooperate with clients to help identify and obtain available benefits, social and community services.
Required qualifications:
•A Certificate or Diploma in Administration
•Direct experience in a Receptionist/Office Clerk Capacity
•Proficiency with applications including word processing, spreadsheets, and outlook.
•Superior time management skills, multitasking skills, and the ability to prioritize tasks with minimal supervision.
•Create and maintain accurate filing systems and basic databases.
•Ability to communicate verbally effectively and assertively and in writing.
•Accuracy and attention to detail while working under tight deadlines.
•Familiarity with First Nation organizations and the ability to function in a First Nations culture are important aspects.
Application Deadline:
Please forward a resume and cover letter containing your availability date by Monday September 23 to: Lysa.Ray@uchucklesaht.ca
Attention: Lysa
Apply in person: 5251 Argyle Street, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 1V1