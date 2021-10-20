The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a full-time, term Income Assistance First Nation Youth Employment Strategy (IAFNYES) Employment Subsidy Program Coordinator. Based out of Port Alberni, this position is part of the Social Development team. Duties include coordinating quality IAFNYES mentored work placements & related training opportunities for eligible Nuu-chah-nulth youth aged 18-30 who are Income Assistance recipients. This position will have responsibilities with the Income Assistance First Nations Youth Employment Strategy (IAFNYES) program. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane, depending on caseload) is required for this position. This term position ends on March 31, 2022 (with the possibility of an extension).

Responsibilities Include

Build and foster relationships and partnerships with local employers and community contacts and provide employment opportunities for clients.

Support youth as they participate in the IAFNYES pilot project, including training and mentored work placement opportunities.

Conduct regular job site visits to monitor the progress of the participant and provide on-site support.

Engage in effective interpersonal communication with program participants to empower youth.

Work closely with the Nation’s Social Development Workers (SDWs) and the NTC Pre-Employment Supports (PES) team, as well as the NETP Employment Subsidy Coordinator to identify and support eligible participants.

Prepare and submit reports adhering to the reporting requirements of Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) for the IAFNYES project.

Prepare and submit written narratives, reports, financials, and budgets.



Preferred Qualifications

Post-Secondary Education (i.e., diploma) in Health, Social Sciences, Human Services, or a related field, or a combination of education/training, and a minimum of two-years direct experience in project management.

Experience/and or training in the employment/career counselling field.

Demonstrated skills in effective verbal and written communication.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions considered an asset.

Computer literate and comfortable using technology in the workplace.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $49,000 - $63,000 annually