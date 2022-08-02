Indian Registration Assistant

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Indian Registration Program is seeking a mature, reliable, Indian Registration Assistant to provide administrative support to the Indian Registration Administrator (IRA) and carrying out specialized office duties in compliance with NTC & ISC requirements.  Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, part-time (0.8) position reports to the NTC IRA.

 

Position Responsibilities

 

  • Receive and respond to incoming calls and emails pertaining to the Indian Registry Program
  • Retrieve voicemail messages from the general mailbox and respond/redirect calls and emails as appropriate
  • Ensure client completes the Status Card application form and examines the supporting documents (birth, death, marriage certificates etc.) to determine acceptability for registration purposes
  • Ensure all client information is accurate, up to date and included in the NTC IRA membership database
  • Assist with completion of compliance reports and monthly reports on events such as births, transfers, marriages divorce, death and name changes affecting each First Nation
  • Assist when required, to travel to Nuu-chah-nulth communities and urban events to assist with issuing of status cards
  • Follow ISC federal policies, processes, procedures, and directives in performing all duties

 

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • Minimum of Grade 12/GED with 2-years direct experience working with the public
  • Computer competencies & experience in using Word, Outlook and Excel, Basic Typewriter
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Detail oriented with excellent organization skills
  • Be willing to take ISC IRA training or having ISC Indian Registration Administrator Certification is considered an asset
  • Must have a car, valid driver’s licence, and able to work a variety of schedules as needed.
  • Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
  • Able to demonstrate compliance with NTC’s “double vaccination” COVID-19 policy

 

Competitive benefit package. Salary based on qualifications and experience: hourly wage is based on an annual salary within $44,000 - $52,000 range, which is pro-rated to the 0.8-time.

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1pm, August 12, 2022, by sending your cover letter,

resume, and three references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

