Indian Residential School Research Coordinator

Ahousaht is seeking a highly skilled and compassionate individual to oversee a unique multi-faceted Research Project relating to the Ahousaht Indian Residential School and the Christie Indian Residential School which operated in Ahousaht territories. The Coordinator will:

A. Create a Work Plan and Scopes of Work that addresses the following:

1. Interviewing former students of the two Residential Schools and includes emotional, spiritual, mental health support to be available for the former students.

2. Researching the Archives and Records: Provincial and National archives; Archives of the United Church of Canada and the Roman Catholic Church and other archival records branches relating to the two former schools.

3. Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Archaeological work of the sites and lands surrounding the two Residential Schools.

4. Other work as relates to the project and findings, resulting from the research and analysis of GPR scans;

B. The Coordinator should be familiar with GPR scanning.

C. Arrange presentations and recommendations to Council by companies/people who specialize in doing Ground Penetrating Radar work, assessments and reporting results. Coordinator will report scanning results regularly to Ahousaht Council.

This is a contract position that will require travel.