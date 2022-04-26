The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government is a modern treaty government located in the community of hitac̓u on the west coast of Vancouver Island, on the eastern shore of Ucluelet Inlet.

The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government is a member of the Maa-nulth Treaty Society and, through the Maa-nulth First Nations Final Agreement, is a modern treaty Nation operating with a government-to-government relationship with Canada and the province of British Columbia. As a Self-Governing Indigenous Government, the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government continues to promote education and community programs that enhance Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ identity.

Position Summary

Reporting to the Director of Health and Social Services, the Indigenous Wellness Coordinator is a permanent, full-time position that is responsible for implementing a range of strategies flowing from community needs identified by the Department of Health and Social Services and in collaboration with other departments of the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government – Ucluelet First Nation (“YG”) (e.g. the Department of Culture, Language and Heritage and the Department of Lands and Resources). The Indigenous Wellness Coordinator serves as the first point of contact for Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ families and citizens (local and urban) who seek help and support in the areas of addictions, mental and emotional health, and wellness – connecting them with professional and traditional services/programs offered by the YG and/or external partners and services and provides navigation, advocacy, and outreach services as needed. The Indigenous Wellness Coordinator works with other department staff as required to fulfill the needs and deliverables of the support programs and maximizes all resources available to support citizens on their wellness, safety, and/or recovery plans.

Qualifications

Training, Education and Experience

Grade 12 Diploma.

Preference will be given to Post-Secondary Certification in Social Work or relevant field.

Three to five years related professional work experience in the field of health and wellness.

Experience working in the areas of addictions, mental and emotional health, and wellness.

Current Class 5 BC Driver’s License and access to vehicle.

Satisfactory criminal records check.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities