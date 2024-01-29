Permanent Full Time Position Wage: $25-$28 per hour. Bachelor suite available to rent for successful candidate.

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation’s Education Department is seeking an Infant Toddler Educator for the Tlucha Child Care Centre. The Infant Toddler Educator reports to the Child Care Manager and will be part of a team that will plan and implement a culturally based child care program that is designed to give each child an opportunity to participate in experiences that will enable them to reach their full potential. The ECE will provide nurturing care and education to young children from infancy to preschool age in a group setting, supporting parents through on-going communication about each child’s development.

The ECE will work collaboratively with other child care staff, Elders, families and children.

Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

Responsible for the continuous supervision, safety and well-being of the children.

Recognizes and responds to the needs of each child by using developmentally appropriate teaching and child behaviour management techniques.

Shares in the responsibility for planning, preparing and implementing stimulating, culturally based, age-appropriate activities that encourage children’s creativity and learning and promote each child’s social, emotional, cognitive and physical development.

Participates fully and consistently as a conscientious team member in caring for the children and in the overall operation of the program and centre.

Maintains regular and open communication with program team members and all other co-workers.

Establishes and maintains regular communication with parents.

Ensures the program operates at all times in compliance with all childcare licensing standards.

Observes and records relevant information on each child's progress as required/as per centre practices.

Attends and participates actively in all programs, parental or other staff meetings as required.

Shares responsibility for maintaining program equipment in good repair; assists with toy/equipment disinfecting.

Shares responsibility for maintaining the play environments and storage areas in an organized and clutter-free condition.

Participates in regular fire drills and other emergency procedures.

Engages in positive collaboration with the other programs and early childhood educators of the centre in coordinating the effective use of equipment, facilities and personnel.

Participates in ongoing professional development and attends/maintains all mandatory training requirements.

Participates in the supervision, training and mentoring of students and supply teachers.

Assists the Child Care Manager in maintaining a safe and healthy work environment by promptly reporting any existing and/or potential workplace hazards.

Performs other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Child Care Manager or her/his designate.

Qualifications: