Instructor, Indigenous Language Fluency (ILF 128 Pathways to Indigenous Teaching)

Pay Grade

The annual salary range is $68,385 - $109,584 (at 100% appointment) and is based on qualifications, experience, and the placement criteria of Article 14 of the NICFA Collective agreement.

Position Summary

Governed by the Nuu-chah-nulth values, including respect, order and protocols, elder’s teaching, sustainability, children as the future, responsibility, accountability, preparation, family, community and celebration, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council will partner with North Island College to create a Nuu-chah-nulth Pathways to Education program. The Pathways to Education program will combine in-class instruction with land-based cultural and personal learning to prepare Nuu-chah-nulth students for third-year entrance into the Bachelor of Education program at Vancouver Island University.

Through the Pathways Programs, instructors will draw on Nuu-chah-nulth ways of knowing and being to inform academic learning. The classes are structured to focus on student strengths and the language to nourish their spirit and work at their level. It is a journey together as we explore land-based and culturally infused learning –to meet the needs of our students and help them succeed in a career in Education.

Foundations of Indigenous Ecological Knowledge is a dual language course (Nuu-chah-nulth) that will provide students with a framework for exploring Indigenous ways of knowing and being in relation to the natural world. A hands-on, seasonal approach will be employed to explore the natural world through the lens of Indigenous science, technology, relationships, engineering, arts, and mathematics. This hands-on approach, rooted in local Indigenous ways of learning, being, and doing will unearth Indigenous perspective and worldview related to the natural world. Working in groups, students will choose an area of interest and apply Indigenous methodology to examine their chosen topic. Students will develop critical thinking and reasoning skills and examine the importance of Indigenous ways of coming to know, rooted in the land and language, as well as Indigenous paradigms (theory). This course is intended to assist in restoring, reconstructing, and valuing Indigenous ecological, intellectual, cultural, and spiritual knowledge and processes. The course responds to Truth and Reconciliation Call to Action #62 to integrate and utilize Indigenous knowledge and teaching methods in classroom practices and explore the importance of Indigenous ecological knowledges to Western paradigms and local sustainable development goals.

The teaching faculty of North Island College are responsible for implementing the College’s vision, goals, and objectives as they relate to teaching and learning. To carry out their teaching assignments, faculty use organizational skills, inter-personal skills, and their knowledge of subject matter, pedagogy, and curricular design. In addition, they have a responsibility to serve as role models for students and colleagues.

The responsibilities and typical duties listed below constitute a generic job description for teaching faculty whose responsibility may be for the delivery of scheduled classes, the support of self-paced, on-line, and distance courses, and/or instruction and supervision in laboratories, practicums, shops, etc.

Position Competencies

Creates a Positive Climate and Culture;

Effective Communication Skills;

Effectively Develops Goals & Objectives;

Focuses Effectively on Key Results and Priorities;

Demonstrates a Focus on Continuous Improvement;

Interpersonal Effectiveness.

Duties & Responsibilities

1.0 INSTRUCTIONAL

To plan and prepare learning materials for instructional environments;

To use a variety of approaches and materials, as appropriate, in order to address different learning needs;

To teach in assigned subject areas and to include in courses, and in course outlines, all required subject matter or skill activity;

To direct student learning in a positive, supportive, and caring environment;

To be available to students regularly during scheduled office hours and classroom hours, to discuss their progress and other issues that influence their learning. (30 hours/wk.) (See Policy #3-03: Faculty Absence from Class – Cancellation of Classes);

To clearly communicate in writing learning outcomes for programs and courses, and the way in which learners will be evaluated against those outcomes;

To design and conduct evaluations or appraisals of students and to keep students informed of their progress;

To submit grades in a timely manner, in accordance with Policy 4-15, Reporting Final Grades;

To maintain records of student enrollment and achievement and other records required by the College and affiliated agencies. At the end of employment with the College, to submit marks and student records to the department Chair.

2.0 TYPICAL PROFESSIONAL DUTIES OF INSTRUCTIONAL FACULTY

To be aware of, and to work within, College educational policies;

To be aware of the Education and Strategic plans and to contribute to their development and assist in the achievement of its goals and objectives;

To advise the Department Chair, within a reasonable time frame, of items that need to be ordered so that inventories of books, supplies, and equipment are adequate for the courses taught;

To advise the Department Chair regarding enrollment management (recruitment and retention) strategies for their areas of responsibility;

To advise the Department Chair responsible, and the appropriate Administrator and/or Campus Health and Safety Committee, of any health and safety concerns and to assist, where possible, in rectifying the problem;

To demonstrate knowledge of computer applications appropriate to the teaching environment;

To maintain continuous professional development of competencies and qualifications as required in the appropriate discipline;

To participate actively as a contributing member of the College community on College committees and other College-wide activities, where appropriate;

To participate in department meetings and other department activities during normal working hours, when possible;

To undertake other related responsibilities and duties which may be assigned by the College when course load permits.

Required Education & Experience

Experience teaching and mentoring in the specified language;

BC Teaching Certificate or Provincial Instructors Diploma is desirable;

Bachelor’s Degree with emphasis on second language acquisition such as Dr. Greymorning Method, Total Physical Response and comprehensible input methods desirable;

Master’s Degree in Indigenous Education/Indigenous Language is desirable.

Required Knowledge Skills & Abilities