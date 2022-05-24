The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is receiving applications from reliable community members to perform janitorial services for the Gold River Office. The Janitor will be responsible for keeping the NTC building office spaces, clean and orderly. Duties include emptying waste buckets, cleaning walls, doorknobs, windows, floors, stocking, disinfecting restrooms and kitchen area. Notifying management of the need for major repairs, clean front office entrance doorway. The contract is renewed each April 1st, at which time quality of service is reviewed.

Responsibilities Include

Perform general daily clean-up of all building areas with daily duties to sweep, mop, vacuum, dumps garbage and recycle bins, perform all cleaning aspects of halls, offices, reception area, restrooms, as well as washes walls, windows, upholstered furniture, and window coverings as required.

Determines needed supplies, keep a proper inventory of cleaning materials and supplies, stock restroom facility, and monitor need for maintenance and repairs.

With approval, contacts appropriate maintenance service shop for major repairs.

Performs minor repairs on windows, doors, switches, desks, tables, plugs, equipment, appliances, sinks, toilets, blinds etc.

Preferred Qualifications

High school diploma/GED, with some cleaning experience.

Highly motivated and able to work independently.

Exhibit initiative, responsibility, and flexibility.

Ability to comprehend and communicate detailed instructions orally and in writing.

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

For further information contact: Lisa Sam at (250) 724-5757