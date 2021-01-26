Seeking a compassionate and passionate individual to work on behalf of our children and to be a liaison between the child(ren)’s family and organizations/service providers and with indigenous Services Canada.

The Jordan’s Principle Service Coordinator will work with families/caregivers of First Nation/Inuit children within the geographical area stretching from Hotsprings Cove to Port Alberni, BC

The Service Coordinator is a specialized position that will require an in-depth understanding of the health, education and social service systems currently in effect in BC.

The Service Coordinator will serve as the point of contact for the families, care givers and the First Nation Communities and Organizations requesting support directly related to children and youth in the areas of health, education and social services.

This will include:

• Case management, intake by assisting with application package, required assessments and coordination.

• Helping the family of the child(ren) navigate the full range of federal and provincial/territorial programs and services to address child(ren)’s health, social and educational needs.

SKILLS REQUIRED:

• Communication - Advocate with effective writing and spoken word;

• Excellent organizational skills

• Strong writing skills, to prepare Applications, and Narrative, Financial and Expense Reports;

• Strong Computer Skills, use of Microsoft Suite of Software, Social Media,