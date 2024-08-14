KITCHEN HELPERS

Required by Krause Farms Ltd., 6179 248 St. Langley, BC. 5 full-time positions, must be available to work early mornings,

mornings, days, evenings and weekends. $17.40/hour.

Must be in English, legally able to work in Canada and be a reliable team player. Will train the right candidate.

Duties:

• Operate dishwashers to wash dishes, glassware and flatware

• Place dishes in storage area

• Sanitize and wash dishes by hand

• Use manual and electrical appliances to clean, peel, slice and trim foodstuffs

• Clean and sanitize kitchen including work surfaces, cupboards, storage areas, appliances & equipment

• Handle and sore cleaning products

• Receive, unpack and store supplies

• Remove kitchen garbage/trash

• Sweep, mop, wash & polish

• Wash, peel and cut vegetables & fruit