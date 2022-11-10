Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Modern Treaty First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

Using opportunities and jurisdiction provided under the treaty, UTG continues to create physical, economic and cultural growth for current and future generations. The Treaty provides UTG with municipal, provincial and federal type jurisdiction over our land base of 3067 hectares. UTG is a full member of the Alberni Clayoquot Regional District.

UTG is seeking a friendly and energetic individual to become part of the Lands and Resources Department team as a Lands and Resources Technician. Reporting to the Director of Lands and Resources and the Resource and Development Manager, this position is responsible for marine and lands monitoring and stewardship, land use planning and development, resource harvesting management and opportunities, UTG regulation enforcement, and field-based monitoring, research and resources handling.

Qualifications and Experience:

• Bachelor’s Degree in one or more of the following: Resource Management, Planning, Biology, Land Management or Environmental Studies or a related discipline

• A minimum of 1-year experience in a natural resource technician position, or related field.

• Experience in digital mapping or drawing production. • Experience operating boats and travelling to remote locations either by land or water.

• Knowledge of land management issues and legislation affecting First Nations both locally and nationally, including treaty First Nations.

• Ability to communicate effectively and diplomatically, both verbally and in writing, with coworkers, citizens, and outside agencies, partners, and business associates.

Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of the detailed job description by contacting Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant, at lysa.ray@uchucklesaht.ca