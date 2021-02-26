Language Coordinator

Ka:’yu:’k’t’h/Che:’k’tles7et’h’ First Nations is hiring for a Full time Language Coordinator. This position reports directly to the Director of Education.

 

Primary Duties

  • Develop and implement a KCFN Language learning program; including in-class and online learning.
  • Provide a KCFN language learning program that can be delivered in Houpsitas and Campbell River.
  • Write proposals and apply for grants to support KCFN language programs and resources.
  • Prepare reports for funding agencies and the Director of Education as required.
  • Acquire, create, and provide learning resources for the KCFN language program
  • Involve Ka:’yu:’k’t’h/Che:’k’tles7et’h’ fluent speakers in the KCFN language programs.
  • Collaborate and work with other Nuu Chah Nulth Language groups.
  • Willing and able to work in both the Houpsitas and Campbell River offices.

 

 

Education and Experience Requirements:

  • Grade 12 diploma or higher
  • Valid and clean Driver’s license
  • Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills.
  • Strong organizational, planning, and computer skills
  • Grant/Proposal writing capabilities
  • Ability to work well with people

Company

Ka:’yu:’k’t’h/Che:’k’tles7et’h’ First Nation

Contact Info

How To Apply

 

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Please email your covering letter & resume to Jenniffer Hanson by email; jennifferh@kcfirstnations.com, fax 250‐332‐5210 or mail General Delivery, Kyuquot, B.C., V0P 1J0.

 

Closing date until the position is filled.

