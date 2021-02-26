Ka:’yu:’k’t’h/Che:’k’tles7et’h’ First Nations is hiring for a Full time Language Coordinator. This position reports directly to the Director of Education.
Primary Duties
- Develop and implement a KCFN Language learning program; including in-class and online learning.
- Provide a KCFN language learning program that can be delivered in Houpsitas and Campbell River.
- Write proposals and apply for grants to support KCFN language programs and resources.
- Prepare reports for funding agencies and the Director of Education as required.
- Acquire, create, and provide learning resources for the KCFN language program
- Involve Ka:’yu:’k’t’h/Che:’k’tles7et’h’ fluent speakers in the KCFN language programs.
- Collaborate and work with other Nuu Chah Nulth Language groups.
- Willing and able to work in both the Houpsitas and Campbell River offices.
Education and Experience Requirements:
- Grade 12 diploma or higher
- Valid and clean Driver’s license
- Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills.
- Strong organizational, planning, and computer skills
- Grant/Proposal writing capabilities
- Ability to work well with people
Company
Ka:’yu:’k’t’h/Che:’k’tles7et’h’ First Nation
Contact Info
How To Apply
We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Please email your covering letter & resume to Jenniffer Hanson by email; jennifferh@kcfirstnations.com, fax 250‐332‐5210 or mail General Delivery, Kyuquot, B.C., V0P 1J0.
Closing date until the position is filled.