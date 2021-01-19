LANGUAGE & CULTURAL ACTIVITY FACILITATOR (term)

(temporary, part-time)

December 2020 – March 2021

The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government has a temporary, part-time job opportunity for a Language & Cultural Activity Facilitator. The role of the Language and Cultural Activity Facilitator is to enhance, promote, and engage Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ community participation in language and culture by delivering organized and well thought out programming. The Language and Cultural Activity Facilitator is responsible for the day to day planning and delivery of Language and Cultural programming in the community. The Language and Cultural activity facilitator works alongside the Manager of Culture & Heritage, the Culture & Heritage Assistant, and the Language Coordinator. The ideal candidate will have an excellent understanding of Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ culture, good organizational and communication skills, and experience working within the community.

EXPERIENCE

Organizing and participating in language and cultural activities

Practice of Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ traditions and culture

Working with community members

Working within budgets

Duties

Work with language teachers and staff to schedule, organize, and deliver community language classes in a covid-19 safe environment.

Work with cultural leaders and staff to schedule, organize, and deliver community cultural events in a covid-19 safe environment.

Management of classroom set up, sanitization, and take down of in-person language and cultural programs (when allowed due to COVID-19)

Filming and upload of digital classes and cultural events

As needed, reaching out to citizens when cultural employment opportunities are presented

GEAR

Must have a reliable home internet connection and workspace.