The KCFN Gov’t is growing at a rapid & steady pace & we’re looking to add a top-notch Language & Culture Coordinator (LCC) to service the Community of Houpsitas (Kyuquot, BC).

Under the supervision of the Education Director, the LCC provides opportunities & encouragement for individuals to participate in traditional teachings, ceremonies, & events by organizing, coordinating and/or facilitating various activities. The LCC collaborates with KCFN staff & other stakeholders in the delivery of culturally appropriate services & events. He or she has direct contact with other knowledge keepers, Elders, drummers, singers, dancers & accesses them as resources for various programs. This fun, exciting role comes with great pay and an opportunity to help preserve KCFN’s language & rich culture.

Duties/Tasks/Responsibilities:

• Promotes Nuu chah nulth culture/language through programs & activities

• Plans, prepares & delivers culturally relevant programming & language lessons

• Coordinates & oversees workshop facilitators/contractors (and coordinates payment of their fees or Honoria)

• Organizes traditional programming -- such as feasts and ceremonies & encourages the attendance and participation of Elders/leadership

• Encourages program participants, their caregivers, and staff to participate in cultural & traditional events

• Collects, organizes, and gathers Indigenous resources, materials

• Maintains list of Cultural Items onsite

• Maintains up to date Elder/Knowledge Keeper list

• Assists Elders when programs/ceremonies take place

• Assists with sweat lodge ceremonies, ensures area is clean & maintained

• Assists/provides support with traditional & cultural training for staff

• Partners with HR on various cultural trainings (ie onboarding of new hires)

• Prepares monthly program calendar & activity reports of cultural events

• Ensures logbooks & required recordings concerning classroom, children and parental/caregiver interactions are maintained throughout each day for incident reporting and future clarification purposes

• Seeks out, applies, administrates, & does reporting for applicable grants/funding

• Maintains, orders & is responsible for ensuring inventory of the programs’ supplies/materials/resources is sufficient to maximize use & minimize loss

• Ensures children are provided with a safe & supportive environment that is culturally relevant & culturally appropriate – which will help children develop socially, intellectually, physically, emotionally, & spiritually

• Maintains a safe and healthy environment by reporting existing and/or potential workplace

hazards/conflicts

• Works as a team member, striving to create a healthy and happy atmosphere of caring, growth,

learning, stimulation, creativity & respect

• Fosters & maintains a positive relationship with Elders/leadership in the community

• Fosters & maintains positive/productive relationships with the children, parents/caregivers,

family, community, professionals, and co-workers

• Maintains the work area (ie materials, supplies, learning resources & equipment in a clean, safe,

& orderly)

• Organizes food/snacks/drinks for the events

• Other tasks as assigned by management

Qualifications:

• Indigenous studies diploma/certificate (or similar credential) – asset

• Several years of experience in the field – asset

• Recognized & respected within the Indigenous community for providing traditional leadership to

children/youth in the community – strong asset

• Ongoing involvement with Indigenous culture and traditions, comprehensive knowledge,

understanding & awareness of Indigenous traditions, ceremony, teachings & practices

• Understanding of the barriers & issues facing Indigenous individuals

• Experience delivering programs with a trauma-informed lens

• Passionate for the health & well-being of children & families

• Experience working as a team player with staff, parents, & children

• Able to work independently, or as a team & ensures confidentiality

• Excellent organizational & time management skills (and takes initiative)

• Excellent communication/interpersonal/conflict resolution skills with a trauma-informed lens

• Ability to speak the Nuu chah nulth language – strong asset

• First aid certificate & FoodSafe – strong assets

• WHMIS & Violence & Harassment Awareness Training - required

• Acceptable vulnerable criminal record check