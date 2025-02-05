The KCFN Gov’t is growing at a rapid & steady pace & we’re looking to add a top-notch Language & Culture Coordinator (LCC) to service the Community of Houpsitas (Kyuquot, BC).
Under the supervision of the Education Director, the LCC provides opportunities & encouragement for individuals to participate in traditional teachings, ceremonies, & events by organizing, coordinating and/or facilitating various activities. The LCC collaborates with KCFN staff & other stakeholders in the delivery of culturally appropriate services & events. He or she has direct contact with other knowledge keepers, Elders, drummers, singers, dancers & accesses them as resources for various programs. This fun, exciting role comes with great pay and an opportunity to help preserve KCFN’s language & rich culture.
Duties/Tasks/Responsibilities:
• Promotes Nuu chah nulth culture/language through programs & activities
• Plans, prepares & delivers culturally relevant programming & language lessons
• Coordinates & oversees workshop facilitators/contractors (and coordinates payment of their fees or Honoria)
• Organizes traditional programming -- such as feasts and ceremonies & encourages the attendance and participation of Elders/leadership
• Encourages program participants, their caregivers, and staff to participate in cultural & traditional events
• Collects, organizes, and gathers Indigenous resources, materials
• Maintains list of Cultural Items onsite
• Maintains up to date Elder/Knowledge Keeper list
• Assists Elders when programs/ceremonies take place
• Assists with sweat lodge ceremonies, ensures area is clean & maintained
• Assists/provides support with traditional & cultural training for staff
• Partners with HR on various cultural trainings (ie onboarding of new hires)
• Prepares monthly program calendar & activity reports of cultural events
• Ensures logbooks & required recordings concerning classroom, children and parental/caregiver interactions are maintained throughout each day for incident reporting and future clarification purposes
• Seeks out, applies, administrates, & does reporting for applicable grants/funding
• Maintains, orders & is responsible for ensuring inventory of the programs’ supplies/materials/resources is sufficient to maximize use & minimize loss
• Ensures children are provided with a safe & supportive environment that is culturally relevant & culturally appropriate – which will help children develop socially, intellectually, physically, emotionally, & spiritually
• Maintains a safe and healthy environment by reporting existing and/or potential workplace
hazards/conflicts
• Works as a team member, striving to create a healthy and happy atmosphere of caring, growth,
learning, stimulation, creativity & respect
• Fosters & maintains a positive relationship with Elders/leadership in the community
• Fosters & maintains positive/productive relationships with the children, parents/caregivers,
family, community, professionals, and co-workers
• Maintains the work area (ie materials, supplies, learning resources & equipment in a clean, safe,
& orderly)
• Organizes food/snacks/drinks for the events
• Other tasks as assigned by management
Qualifications:
• Indigenous studies diploma/certificate (or similar credential) – asset
• Several years of experience in the field – asset
• Recognized & respected within the Indigenous community for providing traditional leadership to
children/youth in the community – strong asset
• Ongoing involvement with Indigenous culture and traditions, comprehensive knowledge,
understanding & awareness of Indigenous traditions, ceremony, teachings & practices
• Understanding of the barriers & issues facing Indigenous individuals
• Experience delivering programs with a trauma-informed lens
• Passionate for the health & well-being of children & families
• Experience working as a team player with staff, parents, & children
• Able to work independently, or as a team & ensures confidentiality
• Excellent organizational & time management skills (and takes initiative)
• Excellent communication/interpersonal/conflict resolution skills with a trauma-informed lens
• Ability to speak the Nuu chah nulth language – strong asset
• First aid certificate & FoodSafe – strong assets
• WHMIS & Violence & Harassment Awareness Training - required
• Acceptable vulnerable criminal record check
Company
Location
Contact Info
DATE POSTED: Feb 4/25 START DATE: ASAP
STATUS: Permanent, full-time (35 hrs per week) CLOSING DATE & TIME: Open until filled
WAGE: $26.00 per hour
TO APPLY: E-mail cover letter & resume to: Dwayne Worthing, Chief Human Resources Officer, at
dwaynew@kcfirstnations.com citing “LCC” in the subject heading of your e-mail.
In accordance with the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference may be given to Indigenous applicants.
We thank all those who apply, however only those shortlisted will be contacted for interviews.