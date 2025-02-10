LANGUAGE TEACHER | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

KCFN has an exciting, fun & rewarding opportunity for a Language Teacher (LT)! The LT is a vital part of a growing team of knowledge keepers & cultural resource workers. He or she collaborates with the KCFN Community to determine how he/she can best support the sharing of the Ka:'yu:'k't'h' language, traditional values, knowledge, ceremonies, traditions, and practices. Not only is the LT fluent in the language, but he or she has experience/practice with other similar languages/dialects within the region. The LT creates a fun & engaging environment where language can be learned & preserved for future generations.

Duties/Tasks/Responsibilities:

• Teaches the Ka:'yu:'k't'h' language to members and KCFN employees through various classes/workshops/seminars
• Runs classes/teaching sessions: 2 weeks at a time in Campbell River then 2 weeks at a time in Houpsitas
• Works with LCC to plan and prepare for teaching classes/sessions
• Works with LCC to create/develop learning resources for students/participants
• Meets with LCC on a regular basis to develop the language program and create engagement strategies
• On or before the last day of the month, supplies a written teaching plan to the LCC for the following month outlining the teachings/activities that will occur
• Connects/collaborates with fluent Ka:'yu:'k't'h' language speakers in Campbell River and Houpsitas
• Provides language lessons to Houpsitas Preschool-Kindergarten (at least twice per week) when in Houpsitas
• Connects with Kindergarten Teacher to ascertain teaching dates with start/end times
• Other duties as assigned by the management

Qualifications:

• Post-secondary education in linguistics, arts and sciences, education – strong asset
• Grade 12 diploma – preferred
• Experience working in an educational setting – strong asset
• Experience using Office 365, Google docs, Adobe and other software programs
• Experience facilitating workshops/seminars
• Strong organizational, communication and conflict resolution skills (trauma informed)
• Well-honed presentation skills and public speaking
• Experience working with First Nation organizations (in a remote setting) – asset
• An understanding and appreciation of Nuu-chah-nulth culture/Ka:'yu:'k't'h' language/protocols
• Demonstrated passion for language & culture – and a strong desire to share them with others

OTHER

• Obtains prior approval from LCC for any travel and/or related expenses
• Connects with and obtains prior approval from LCC before ordering supplies
• Regional travel (ie Campbell River to Houpsitas with some overnight stays)
• Capable and willing to travel (ie training, meetings, client support)
• Capable and willing to travel via boat/plane and on remote logging roads
• Valid driver’s license & clear driver’s abstract – required if using KCFN vehicles
• WHMIS, violence & harassment awareness training (or willing to complete)
• Valid First Aid Certificate – preferred
• An acceptable vulnerable Police Information Check (formerly known as an enhanced RCMP
criminal record check) - required
 

Company

Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations Government

Location

Campbell River

Contact Info

DATE POSTED: Feb 10/25 START DATE: ASAP
STATUS: Term Position – 1 Year CLOSING DATE & TIME: Open until filled
(extension beyond the year may be possible)
WAGE: $30.00 per hour BASED OUT OF: Campbell River or Houpsitas

TO APPLY: E-mail cover letter & resume to: Dwayne Worthing, Chief Human Resources Officer, at
dwaynew@kcfirstnations.com citing “LT” in the subject heading of your e-mail.
In accordance with the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference may be given to Indigenous applicants.
We thank all those who apply, however only those shortlisted will be contacted for interviews.

