KCFN has an exciting, fun & rewarding opportunity for a Language Teacher (LT)! The LT is a vital part of a growing team of knowledge keepers & cultural resource workers. He or she collaborates with the KCFN Community to determine how he/she can best support the sharing of the Ka:'yu:'k't'h' language, traditional values, knowledge, ceremonies, traditions, and practices. Not only is the LT fluent in the language, but he or she has experience/practice with other similar languages/dialects within the region. The LT creates a fun & engaging environment where language can be learned & preserved for future generations.

Duties/Tasks/Responsibilities:

• Teaches the Ka:'yu:'k't'h' language to members and KCFN employees through various classes/workshops/seminars

• Runs classes/teaching sessions: 2 weeks at a time in Campbell River then 2 weeks at a time in Houpsitas

• Works with LCC to plan and prepare for teaching classes/sessions

• Works with LCC to create/develop learning resources for students/participants

• Meets with LCC on a regular basis to develop the language program and create engagement strategies

• On or before the last day of the month, supplies a written teaching plan to the LCC for the following month outlining the teachings/activities that will occur

• Connects/collaborates with fluent Ka:'yu:'k't'h' language speakers in Campbell River and Houpsitas

• Provides language lessons to Houpsitas Preschool-Kindergarten (at least twice per week) when in Houpsitas

• Connects with Kindergarten Teacher to ascertain teaching dates with start/end times

• Other duties as assigned by the management

Qualifications:

• Post-secondary education in linguistics, arts and sciences, education – strong asset

• Grade 12 diploma – preferred

• Experience working in an educational setting – strong asset

• Experience using Office 365, Google docs, Adobe and other software programs

• Experience facilitating workshops/seminars

• Strong organizational, communication and conflict resolution skills (trauma informed)

• Well-honed presentation skills and public speaking

• Experience working with First Nation organizations (in a remote setting) – asset

• An understanding and appreciation of Nuu-chah-nulth culture/Ka:'yu:'k't'h' language/protocols

• Demonstrated passion for language & culture – and a strong desire to share them with others

OTHER

• Obtains prior approval from LCC for any travel and/or related expenses

• Connects with and obtains prior approval from LCC before ordering supplies

• Regional travel (ie Campbell River to Houpsitas with some overnight stays)

• Capable and willing to travel (ie training, meetings, client support)

• Capable and willing to travel via boat/plane and on remote logging roads

• Valid driver’s license & clear driver’s abstract – required if using KCFN vehicles

• WHMIS, violence & harassment awareness training (or willing to complete)

• Valid First Aid Certificate – preferred

• An acceptable vulnerable Police Information Check (formerly known as an enhanced RCMP

criminal record check) - required

