BC Hydro is seeking a Lead Diesel Station Attendant contractor in Ehthlateese/

Keeping the lights on takes a lot of talented people doing many different jobs. At BC Hydro we value a culture of inclusion, mutual respect and equal opportunity. By working together, we’re able to achieve more – and we have a big job to do.

BC Hydro is seeking and individual to provide leadership, operate and maintain the power system in Ehthlateese. Shifts are approximately 4 hours per day, for 15 days per month. Pay is typically between $2500-$4000 per month.

This is a great opportunity that offers customized training and mentorship, and experience operating a power system.

Minimum Qualifications:

•Demonstrated organizational and leadership skills

•Must be able to work alone with minimal supervision

•Must remain fit for work and be available for 24-hour emergency response when on shift

•Experience working in an industrial environment and maintaining a safe worksite, including use of PPE, organization of tools, equipment and housekeeping

•General awareness of WCB, safety standards, electrical safety, etc.

•Some knowledge of general trades, i.e. painting, carpentry and associated tools, etc.

•Excellent oral and written communication skills

•Basic computer skills, including email and mobile phone use

•Successful candidate must have a Class 5 Driver’s License and satisfactorily complete drug and alcohol screening.

Preference will be given to candidates that have:

•Experience mentoring junior teammates

•Experience operating and/or maintaining diesel engines

•Experience performing activities required to operate a non-integrated electric power system or electricity generating facilities

•Knowledge of BC Hydro operating practices and procedures, Local Operating Orders and Safety Protection Guarantees

•Experience storing, shipping and handling dangerous goods.