The Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) is now accepting applications for the career opportunity of Manager, Campground and Marina Services. The successful candidate will have a superior level of applicable accreditation and experience in the required job duties, as outlined in the job description.
Company
The Port Alberni Port Authority
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
A full job description can be found at: https://papa-appa.ca/opportunities/employment-opportunities/
All qualified applicants must send their resume, along with cover letter and three reference by Tuesday, June 7, 2022 to lscherbath@papa-appa.ca