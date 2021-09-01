Manager of Child & Youth Services

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is looking for an experienced manager who can serve as a permanent, full-time Manager of Child and Youth Services. Based out of Port Alberni and reporting to the Director of Health, this position oversees the efficiency and effectiveness of its programs and ensures that the needs of Nuu-chah-nulth children, youth and their caregivers are being supported.

Responsibilities include:

➢ Manage the delivery of Early Years Outreach, Maternal Child Health, Supported Child Development, Infant Development, healthy babies program and Child, Youth Case Manager, and Child & Youth Mental Health services, while ensuring a culturally-safe framework that balances the benefits of both Quu’asa approaches and western mainstream approaches

➢ Ensure that the development of services provided by Child and Youth Services meets the needs of client groups

➢ Provide direct supervision for the primary Child and Youth Services staff team

➢ Develop, coordinate, and facilitate training and capacity building for child and youth and allied workers at the community level

➢ Maintain a reporting system of client and activity records that supports program reporting and evaluation

Preferred Qualifications:

➢ Master’s degree in Child & Youth services or related professional qualification with a minimum of five (5) years direct experience managing health services

➢ Knowledge in Child & Youth services, government programs and reporting systems

➢ Experience with successful proposal writing and negotiation with funders

➢ Excellent communication and conflict-resolution skills

➢ Proficiency in the use of a personal computer and software programs

➢ Familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture family systems considered an asset

➢ Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check