The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a qualified person to serve as Manager of Social Development. This position is responsible for the overall management of the Social Development program and for coordination of initiatives to break the cycle of dependence. This successful applicant will receive a competitive salary, benefit package, and professional development opportunities.

Responsibilities Include

Liaison with various levels of provincial and federal governments in support of NTC’s Social Development programs.

Monitor each tribe’s social assistance budgets and reports and ensure required reports for programs and projects are submitted to funders in a timely manner.

Provide support and direction to 8 member First Nations in the delivery of the Social Development Programs.

Oversee and administer government-sponsored projects.

Develop, coordinate, and facilitate training and development for social development workers and other workers at the community level.

Review and monitor Social Development reports ensuring they are accurate and follow policy and guidelines.

Prepare and utilize data base for statistical and financial program reporting.

Preferred Qualifications