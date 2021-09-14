The Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) is offering a position for a part-time Marina Attendant beginning October 1st, 2021 to work at Clutesi Haven Marina, Harbour Quay Marina, Fishermen’s Harbour and China Creek Marina and Campground. The Marina Attendant position is within the ILWU Local 517 bargaining unit and provides a comprehensive benefit package with a starting wage of $18.66 per hour. This position is well suited to individuals and those who enjoy working in a dynamic, fast paced, team-oriented environment.

The Port Alberni Authority is committed to the safety of our customers and our staff. In addition to providing specific on the job training, PAPA also has a Communicable Disease Plan to reduce risks, which includes the use of personal protection gear, physical barriers, and regular sanitisation of common spaces. Interactions with public are conducted outdoors and office space is limited to staff only.

Marina Attendant duties include, but are not limited to:

• Answering calls

• Making reservations

• Processing payments

• Collecting fees and doing cash outs

• Registering customers

• Assisting with launching vessels & moorage

• General grounds & dock maintenance

• Fuel Dock services

• Painting & pressure washing

• Regular sanitising

• Cleaning common areas and public washrooms

• Garbage Pick-up and Removal

The following Skills and Qualities are considered assets:

• General maintenance and repair

• Use of power equipment such as pressure washers, lawn mowers and weed eaters

• Cash handling experience, office & computer skills

• General knowledge of the marine industry, the Alberni Inlet or Port Authority facilities

• Friendly and outgoing

• Team oriented

• Customer service oriented

• Ability to be professional in public interactions

• Able to work with minimal supervision

• Able to work early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays

* A valid Driver’s License and transportation is required