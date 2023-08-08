MARKET MANAGER

POSITION SUMMARY

The position of Market Manager is responsible for the store operation, budgets, reporting and multi-year
strategic planning. The successful candidate will provide support, leadership, team building, supervision,
training, and development of employees to consistently achieve superior performance.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

  •  Oversee, plan, and manage daily operations for the Market including pricing integrity, deli offerings, inventory management, fuel pricing, merchandising, financial management and cash handling, labor, and other operational processes.
  •  Ensure store operations are current on product offerings and keep up with market trends to determine customer needs.
  •  Manage store staffing hours and assign appropriate duties.
  •  Provide training and professional development for staff as required.
  •  Oversees and ensures that the overall conditions and safety of store meets quality standards.
  •  Ensure store display and placement maximizes space for store profitability.
  •  Develop positive relationships with employees, customers and suppliers.
  •  Monitor daily, weekly monthly, and year-end financial reports for accountability and reporting purposes.
  •  Ensure all policies and procedures are timely and accurately administered.

QUALIFICATIONS
Training, Education and Experience

  •  Business Administration degree and 3 years retail management experience or Diploma in Business Administration and 5 years of retail management experiences, preferably in retail convenience stores or gas stations.
  •  Minimum 2 years of supervisory experience.
  •  Experience in developing relationships with external and internal customers.
  •  Experience in coaching and providing feedback to other team members.
  •  Satisfactory Criminal Record Check.

 

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

  •  Knowledge of relevant acts, laws, and ordinances associated with sales and retail operations.
  •  Strong understanding and interpretation of store operation, budgets, reporting, and multi-year strategic planning.
  •  Proficient in human resource management procedures and policies.
  •  Highly motivated, ability to manage confidential matters with integrity and professionalism.
  •  Proficient in Microsoft Office programs including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
  • Strong leadership, emotional intelligence, and customer service skills.
  •  Excellent communication and conflict resolution skills.
  •  Genuine respect for Tseshaht First Nation culture and protocols.

Company

Tseshaht Market

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

HOW TO APPLY

Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Dennis Bill – Tseshaht Market Board Chair
by mail/in person: 7581 Pacific Rim Highway, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 8Y5; or
by email: apply@tseshaht.com

