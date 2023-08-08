POSITION SUMMARY
The position of Market Manager is responsible for the store operation, budgets, reporting and multi-year
strategic planning. The successful candidate will provide support, leadership, team building, supervision,
training, and development of employees to consistently achieve superior performance.
PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
- Oversee, plan, and manage daily operations for the Market including pricing integrity, deli offerings, inventory management, fuel pricing, merchandising, financial management and cash handling, labor, and other operational processes.
- Ensure store operations are current on product offerings and keep up with market trends to determine customer needs.
- Manage store staffing hours and assign appropriate duties.
- Provide training and professional development for staff as required.
- Oversees and ensures that the overall conditions and safety of store meets quality standards.
- Ensure store display and placement maximizes space for store profitability.
- Develop positive relationships with employees, customers and suppliers.
- Monitor daily, weekly monthly, and year-end financial reports for accountability and reporting purposes.
- Ensure all policies and procedures are timely and accurately administered.
QUALIFICATIONS
Training, Education and Experience
- Business Administration degree and 3 years retail management experience or Diploma in Business Administration and 5 years of retail management experiences, preferably in retail convenience stores or gas stations.
- Minimum 2 years of supervisory experience.
- Experience in developing relationships with external and internal customers.
- Experience in coaching and providing feedback to other team members.
- Satisfactory Criminal Record Check.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
- Knowledge of relevant acts, laws, and ordinances associated with sales and retail operations.
- Strong understanding and interpretation of store operation, budgets, reporting, and multi-year strategic planning.
- Proficient in human resource management procedures and policies.
- Highly motivated, ability to manage confidential matters with integrity and professionalism.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office programs including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- Strong leadership, emotional intelligence, and customer service skills.
- Excellent communication and conflict resolution skills.
- Genuine respect for Tseshaht First Nation culture and protocols.
Company
Tseshaht Market
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Dennis Bill – Tseshaht Market Board Chair
by mail/in person: 7581 Pacific Rim Highway, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 8Y5; or
by email: apply@tseshaht.com