MHSS Ahousaht Stewardship Guardian (multiple positions available)

Job Description and Purpose

The Maaqutusiis Hahoulthee Stewardship Society (MHSS) Stewardship Guardians protects, monitors and cares for the Ahousaht Hahoulthee on behalf of the Ahousaht Hawiih for the benefit of the Ahousaht muschim (members). The MHSS Ahousaht Guardians play an important role in implementing the stewardship and research goals of the MHSS and will monitor and protect the all aspects of the the Ahousaht Hahoulthee.

Specifically, the MHSS Ahousaht Stewardship Guardians will maintain a presence throughout Ahousaht hahoulthee, monitor ecological changes and harvesting of resources in Ahousaht

hahoulthee, and take part in projects to restore and enhance priority lands and watershed in the Ahousaht hahoulthee. Guardians will be stewards of their Hahoulthee and work in a respectful manner towards everyone, practicing the Ahousaht values of:

Ø Iisaakstalth – respect one another;

Ø Hahuupstalth – teach one another;

Ø Ya?akstalth – care for one another;

Ø Huupiitstalth – help one another; and

Ø Heshook-ish Tsawalk – everything is one, everything is interconnected.

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Maintain a respectful and professional presence throughout Ahousaht Hahoulthee on behalf of the Ahousaht Hawiih

a. Travel throughout the territory, both by boat and on foot for specific tasks as assigned by board and program manager.

b. Act as representatives of the Ahousaht Nation and the Hawiih when engaging with visitors and the community.

c. Provide information about Ahousaht rules, regulations and expectations to visitors and Ahousaht community members using effective communication and conflict resolution techniques.

d. Support and work with Ahousaht Fisheries and Haoom staff with work as agreed to by managers related to fisheries activities.

e. May be asked to participate in youth mentorship programs.

f. Will be required to work effectively with partners such as BC Parks, Redd Fish Restoration Society, and others.

2. Work with Guardian program manager to take on an active role in salmon restoration and enhancement projects

a. Work with partners in rivers and streams around Ahousaht territory to restore or enhance salmon habitat such as falling trees, brushing trails and trail building, planting trees, removing debris, moving rocks, and other and other activities.

b. Provide up to date information to Ahousaht members and leadership on restoration work and potential threats and impacts to Ahousaht watersheds and estuaries.

c. Recording and maintaining the responsible use of program equipment and vehicles.

3. Monitor and collect data

a. Monitor and collect data on fisheries, tourism, wildlife, watershed and estuary health and threats.

b. Take part in monitoring surveys for a variety of aquatic and terrestrial animals in Ahousaht territory, including; salmon, herring spawn, clam, sea otters, whales, etc.

c. Support NTC, Ha’oom staff and MHSS Stewardship Biologist on various salmon research projects including adult/juvenile salmon escapement surveys, water quality, fish farm monitoring, and various other research projects.

d. Use a data monitoring app to collect information on resource use and activities throughout the territory, including; boat activity, camping and recreation activities on beaches.

4. Respond to reports of concern

a. Record and report suspicious or concerning behaviour to the program manager shared with you by Ahousaht community members, partners and visitors and assist with mitigation efforts.

Qualifications

Knowledge and Experience:

- Strong knowledge of Ahousaht territory and values

- Demonstrated boating experience and familiar with marine technology (ie., GPS, marine radios, satellite phones, etc.)

- Mechanically inclined with in-board and out-board motor experience

- Knowledge of local marine, freshwater and terrestrial species

- Familiarity with our Indigenous laws as well as federal and provincial rules and regulations

- Proficient computer skills, including Word, Excel, email and using handheld devices

Personal Suitability:

- Willingness to take direction from program manager and MHSS board

- Strong communication skills and be able to interact with visitors and resource users in a polite and positive manner

- Confident, comfortable, mature and assertive in addressing violation issues with community members and resource users

- Dependable, motivated and demonstrates a strong work ethic

- Shows initiative and is a respectful team player

- Demonstrates a strong commitment to the MHSS and program vision

- Demonstrates a strong commitment to protecting the health of Ahousaht territory and culture

- Ability to work irregular work hours, including some overtime and overnight trips

- Committed to following MHSS program workplace policies and procedures Certificate/Training Requirements (some will be offered upon hiring): Candidate must be willing to attend training programs as identified by the program manager.

- Valid driver’s license

- Criminal record check (if working with youth)

- Current certificates:

- Small Vessel Operator (SVOP)

- Swift Water Rescue

- Bear Aware and Safety Training

- Wilderness Safety and Survival First Aid

- Marine Emergency Duties MED A3

- Restricted Radio Operator (ROC-M)

- Level 1 Occupational First Aid

Working Conditions

This field position requires working extensively under isolated conditions on the territory, including in the marine and river environments. The working conditions are rugged terrain, boat work on rough waters, and under sometimes extreme weather conditions that can change rapidly. You must demonstrate that you are comfortable and capable in the outdoors and have the necessary first aid and safety training to be safe on the job.

Physical Requirements

The Indigenous Guardian position is physically demanding, and will include travel in rough weather on a boat, hiking long distances on the territory, and moving and/or packing heavy field equipment to remote sites. Applicants must be in good physical health to carry out the job effectively without injury.