The Opportunity

We are seeking a motivated, community-oriented, and resourceful Natural Resources Specialist. The opportunity is based in our Port Alberni office with time spent between office and fieldwork. This role will support the Economic Development Manager in such priority sectors as forestry (both traditional and non-timber forest products); seafood and aquaculture (such as seaweed); and tourism (with a focus on ecological experiences). The duties of the role will also include collaboration and enhancing the work of the Lands and Resources Department.

About Us

Located on Vancouver Island British Columbia's beautiful west coast, Uchucklesaht Lands have blessed islands, soaring mountains, lakes, and thriving rivers and streams. The natural beauty of the Uchucklesaht Lands is complemented by the Uchucklesaht Nation's rich cultural traditions. Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self-governing since the treaty came into effect on April 1, 2011. Using opportunities provided under the treaty, UTG continues to create economic, and cultural growth for current and future generations through a diversified organization of governmental and business entities. Our exceptional team of approximately 30 professionals have cultivated a warm and inclusive work environment. We take pride in fostering an exciting and positive atmosphere that brings together individuals with a strong sense of community, united by a shared focus on long-term goals and building meaningful relationships.

Your Responsibilities

The Natural Resources Specialist role is to recognize and realize the full potential of our lands for Uchucklesaht citizens now and into the future. The four areas of focus for the role are:

1. Review non-timber forest products opportunities support of funding programs available to contribute to studying feasibility and potential implementation.

2. Examine natural resources commercial opportunities including conducting mapping and scoping of terrestrial and marine natural resources inventory of flora, fauna and sub-surface assets and “ground truthing” of analyses.

3. Identification/documentation development of key terrestrial/marine features/wildlife important to development of ecological/cultural tourism?

4. Contribute to Trails Plan and implementation by supporting existing initiatives such as UTG’s development of an Active and Alternative Transportation Plan.

Your day-to-day responsibilities may include:

• Spatial analysis in ArcGIS/QGIS, Mapping, scoping and inventory created of all non-timber flora within territory.

• Environmental scan of potentially sustainable harvesting of certain marketable plants from within the territory.

• Provide recommendations of potential funding programs to support examination of feasibility of non-timber forest products.

• Directly support successful funding application to explore feasibility of at least 2 non-timber forest products commercial products.

• Review and "ground truth" findings and recommendations from new UTG Long Range Forestry Plan.

• Review and research natural resources-related recommendations from the UTG 5-Year Economic Development Plan.

• Conduct mapping and scoping of terrestrial and marine natural resources inventory of flora, fauna and sub-surface assets.

• Support research and ground-truthing of important cultural and economically feasible trail locations in support of both Uchucklesaht citizens and potential tourists.

• Recommend important adverse impacts avoidance or mitigation measures respecting cultural priorities and environmental sustainability.

• Support the development of funding applications and reporting requirements. • Assist with development of trails tourism products prospectus.

• Facilitate work among UTG and BC Parks to activate recreational tenures within Uchucklesaht Territory.

• Engage with Vancouver Island outdoor recreation advocate organizations and outfitters to receive information about best practices for successful hiking, mountain biking and small off-road recreational vehicles use of trails.

Requirements

• B. Sc., M.Sc. or BBA/B.Comm with a preference for degrees in the natural and applied sciences with a familiarity with terrestrial and marine ecology. Strong preference for programs with an economics or sustainable economy component, (e.g., Resource Management, Environmental Studies, Geography, Sustainable Economic Development).

• 2-5 years of practical experience in Lands and Natural Resource Management.

• Prior applicable experience where multiple projects regularly happen simultaneously, such as in private sector consulting, tourism or research sectors.

• Project management skills, ability to multi-task, and work under tight timelines.

• Knowledge and experience in business strategy and grant writing. • Strong organizational skills, and the ability to work independently or as part of a team.

• Personable, with a flexible, calm manner, respectful and inclusive, comfortable in both team and individual settings

. • Computer proficiency and literacy in Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams).

• Class 5 license with a good driving record. Access to a vehicle suitable to access remote communities, 4x4/ SUV (vehicle suitable for winter and rugged driving).

• Ability to work in the field, both as part of a group and alone.

• Ability to use navigational instruments and communications devices such as radio. Your differentiating skills may include the following:

• Science communication through visual media using software, e.g., Adobe Illustrator, Premiere Pro. • Registration or eligibility for registration with the College of Applied Biologists.

• Experience working with First Nations in British Columbia