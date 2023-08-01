NETP Receptionist

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a full-time, permanent Receptionist for its Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP). Based out the Port Alberni NETP office, this position serves as the first point of contact to provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone. The Receptionist also provides other front office support such as sorting daily mail, organizing for couriers, directing clients to meetings, and performing supportive administrative tasks.

Responsibilities Include

Welcoming on-site visitors, determining nature of business and directing appropriately

Operating a multi-line telephone system to answer incoming calls and directing callers to appropriate personnel

Scheduling appointments for NETP Case Managers and Intake Coordinator

Update Job Board

Distributing incoming mail and preparing outgoing mail

Provide reminder calls to clients registered in our programs

Typing documents as required, filing correspondence and other records

Follow all health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 for safety of clients and staff

Perform other duties and responsibilities as necessary in the performance of the position and as assigned by the NETP Office Coordinator or NETP Manager

Preferred Qualifications