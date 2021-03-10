NIGHT ATTENDANT ~ PART TIME

Kackaamin Family Development required 2 part-time Night Attendants to work
Midnight – 8:00am. The Night Attendant will be responsible for monitoring the property as well as some janitorial duties. The Night Attendant will have to assist with any emergencies with clients on site.
Job Requirements:
- Continuous sobriety/abstinence
- Criminal Record Check will be required
- First Aid and CPR training
- Class 5 license is required
- Knowledge of Recovery and Addictions
- Knowledge of First Nations Culture and Tradition as a foundation to healing
- WHMIS training will be required
- Good oral and written communication skills
Company
Kaackamin Family Development Centre
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
Closing Date: March 26, 2021
Interested applicants please submit your resume with a cover letter to the Executive Director Lisa Robinson lisa.r@kackaamin.org or Administrator Cheryl Guineau cheryl.g@kackaamin.org