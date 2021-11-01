The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker (NEW) to work with Indigenous students in Port Alberni. The NEW culturally and socially supports students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 with an achievement focus, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. The NEW is under the general supervision of the NTC Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day direction of the school Principal. This position is from September to June with winter and spring break off.

Responsibilities Include

Foster and support the implementation of Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditional way of life to the school community.

Collaborate with school administrator and other school staff to develop cultural plans for your school.

Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff.

Communicate regularly with students to mentor and promote positive behaviours that improve achievement, attendance, self-confidence.

Closely monitor student achievement performance and assisting students in classroom.

Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities.

Provide early intervention for students at risk of withdrawing or failing school and assist with developing appropriate mentorship and supports.

Provide support to school administrators and other school staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements.

Preferred Qualifications