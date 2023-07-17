The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker (Term) to work with Nuu-chah-nulth students at Ray Watkins Elementary School (Gold River). The Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker supports students at the K to Grade 7 level; culturally, achievement and socially, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. This term position requires working Monday to Friday for total of 35 hours per week. The Education Worker is under the general supervision of the NTC Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day direction of the principal in the school. This Term position starts September 5, 2023 until June 28, 2024 (with the possibility of an extension.)

Responsibilities will include:

Foster and support the implementation of Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditional way of life to the school community.

Closely monitor student achievement performance and assisting students in classroom

Work closely with school staff to address the needs of at-risk students.

Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities.

Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff.

Provide support to school administrators and other school staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements

Preferred Qualifications: