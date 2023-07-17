The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker (Term) to work with Nuu-chah-nulth students at Ray Watkins Elementary School (Gold River). The Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker supports students at the K to Grade 7 level; culturally, achievement and socially, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. This term position requires working Monday to Friday for total of 35 hours per week. The Education Worker is under the general supervision of the NTC Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day direction of the principal in the school. This Term position starts September 5, 2023 until June 28, 2024 (with the possibility of an extension.)
Responsibilities will include:
- Foster and support the implementation of Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditional way of life to the school community.
- Closely monitor student achievement performance and assisting students in classroom
- Work closely with school staff to address the needs of at-risk students.
- Communication with parents, students and nations while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities.
- Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff.
- Provide support to school administrators and other school staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements
Preferred Qualifications:
- Grade 12 or GED with experience in tutoring or mentoring children or youth
- Two to three years of direct involvement with Nuu-chah-nulth people, culture and traditions
- Ability to provide student support at the Elementary School level.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and strong belief that with support all students can learn and achieve a path to success.
- Valid BC driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and willingness to travel.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm August 7, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org