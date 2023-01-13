Nuu-chah-nulth Education Workers

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Education Department is building a list of qualified individuals interested in casual work assignments as a Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker for the Gold River area. This casual work supports students at the K to Grade 12 level; culturally, academically and socially, in accordance with the NTC Education Department’s mandate. As a casual Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker, you may be called on to backfill for a day or for terms lasting several weeks. The Education Worker is based out of Gold River, is under the general supervision of the NTC Education Cultural Development Supervisor and under general day-to-day supervision of the principal within the school.
Responsibilities Include
- Work closely with school staff to support the needs of at-risk students
- Maintain a consistent, visible, and effective presence throughout the school and in classrooms while creating positive relationships with students and staff
- Offer Nuu-chah-nulth cultural teachings, when requested
- Communication with parents, students while establishing a strong supportive presence in communities
- Provide support to school administrators, teachers, support staff in alignment with district agreements – i.e., Educational Enhancement Agreements
Preferred Qualifications
- Grade 12 or GED with experience in tutoring or mentoring children or youth
- Two to three years of direct involvement with Nuu-chah-nulth people, culture and traditions
- Ability to provide student success support at elementary and secondary school level
- Excellent interpersonal skills and strong belief that with support all students can learn and achieve a path to success
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Able to demonstrate compliance with NTC’s “double vaccination” COVID-19 policy
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm February 1, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.