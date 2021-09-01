Nuu-chah-nulth Employment & Training Manager

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a permanent, full-time program manager for the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP). Based out of Port Alberni, the NETP Manager is responsible for the supervision
of the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program staff, and the effective and efficient delivery of NETP services and programs.
Responsibilities will include:
➢ Monitor and manage all aspects of the contractual agreements to ensure program
requirements are satisfied; and that successful program outcomes are achieved
➢ Manage and oversee NETP staff performances, quality of work and service
delivery to clients
➢ Develop and submit annual operational plans and budgets to funders
➢ Preparing and submitting financial and program reports
➢ Develop programs for in-community delivery that enhance employment opportunities
➢ Actively establishing positive relationships with education and business sector,
creating opportunities for capacity building and employment opportunities
Preferred Qualifications:
➢ Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business Administration (or related field) with a
minimum of two-years direct experience in supervision
➢ Proven skills in proposal and report writing, and high level of skills and abilities to
develop program budgets and understand monthly financial statements
➢ Possess strong interpersonal skills and proven team-building skills
➢ Understanding of First Nations history will be considered as asset
➢ Experience in providing in-community and Indigenous-led training
➢ Must have a valid driver’s licence and a vehicle for business travel
➢ Provide past-employer references and an up-to-date criminal record check
Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualification and experience: salary
range from $63,000 to $74,000.
Apply by 4pm, September 14, 2021 by sending your cover letter, three references (available to contact) and resume to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted)