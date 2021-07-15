The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Office Services Assistant. This position is a casual position scheduled to work on-call, as needed.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

• Provide daily reception support and complete assigned general office support duties to support the administrative operations of the Welcome Center and the general office.

• Greeting membership and other visitors, attending to reception switchboard, directing calls, taking messages, responding to direct inquiries and guiding Welcome Center area traffic flows.

• Complete a range of general office support duties as specifically assigned.

JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

• Grade 12 equivalency

• Diplomas or other course certificates relevant to office services an asset.

• Work experience as receptionist or office administration is an asset but not pre-requisite.

• Familiar and competent with reception desk telephone services and protocols.

• Good attention to detail, able to accurately, efficiently, and independently complete all assigned office administrative support duties.

• Demonstrated proficiency with word processing and administering office systems such as email, phones, faxes, copiers, databases, office calendars, office supplies and equipment.

• Valid Class 5 driver’s licence and reliable vehicle.