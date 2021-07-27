The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of

Office Services Assistant. This position is a casual position scheduled to work on-call, as

needed.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide daily reception support and complete assigned general office support duties to support the administrative operations of the Welcome Center and the general office.

Greeting membership and other visitors, attending to reception switchboard, directing calls, taking messages, responding to direct inquiries and guiding Welcome Center area traffic flows.

Complete a range of general office support duties as specifically assigned.

JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE