Full Time Permanent Position: Oomiiqsu Childcare Centre Manager

Salary: $50,700 - $65,000

Authority Relationship: Reports to Oomiiqsu Director, Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Oomiiqsu (Aboriginal Mother Centre), is looking for a strong individual that can provide management and oversight of a brand-new centre.

Position Summary:

The Oomiiqsu Childcare Centre will offer quality early childhood education for children 36 Months and Under and 36 Months to School Age for residents of the Oomiiqsu Centre. Centering around culture, Childcare program staff will work with Elders and Cultural Wellness Workers to provide mothers and their children opportunities to connect with culture and language and to learn and grow together.

Key Accountabilities:

- Management of 36 Months and Under and 30 Months to School Age Early Childhood Education programs, which includes program and policy development, creation of Parent Handbooks, ordering materials and supplies, maintaining children’s files, ensuring all licensing requirements are met,

- Develop & provide quality programming to support the health development of all children attending the Oomiiqsu Childcare Centre

- Human Resources management which includes, but is not limited to, preparing job descriptions, completing all hiring for Oomiiqsu program staff and Oomiiqsu Childcare Centre staff, staff Performance management.

- Working with ECE staff to ensure a balanced, quality program.

- Developing and providing children with safe, developmentally, and culturally appropriate activities that support their holistic development.

- Financial management and accountability such as budget development and tracking of expenses, contract preparation and implementation. Prepare and submit Grant applications and funding reporting.

- Management responsibilities include completing all reporting requirements for funding, daily reporting where needed, management of day-to-day responsibilities, ordering and inventory, and other day to day management responsibilities.

- Work with Cooks to develop healthy menus that incorporate Indigenous foods utilizing the Canada’s Food Guide – First Nations, Inuit, and Metis

- Performs regular safety check of interior and exterior childcare spaces and play areas

- Promoting a healthy & safe work environment in alignment with the HFN’s values, culture, and business goals.

- Additional priorities could be assigned as per the direction of the Oomiiqsu Director.

- Always Maintaining confidentiality and neutrality.

Job Requirements and Operational Abilities:

-Valid class 5 driver’s license

- Class 4 driver’s license an asset

- Standard First Aid and CPR

- Some travel, including overnight and or weekends.

- Willingness and ability to work overtime, including evenings and weekends.

- Successful background checks, including employment verification, criminal records checks, reference checks and education/credential verification.

- Willingness to uphold and learn the HFN Organizational Vision, Mission and Human Resources Values: Professionalism, Respect, Health, Effective Communication, Trust, and Support and HFN Principles, culture, and history. (Appendix A)

- Ability to work in an adapting environment of fluctuating and unpredictable demands and conflicting deadlines and priorities.

- Ability to have strong communication, both oral and written. Communication is essential for this position to have a successful program.

- Ability to maintain confidentiality and neutrality.

Education and Experience Requirements:

- Valid Early Childhood Educator Certificates – Infant and Toddler/Special Needs.

- Valid Standard First Aid and CPR

- Minimum 3-5 years work experience working as an Early Childhood Educator.

- Minimum of 2 – 3 years in a management role.

- Post Secondary Certification in an Administrative or Management field.

- Have 2-3 years’ experience working for an Indigenous government and/or organization.

- Experience in Community Care and Assisted Living Act - Child Care Licensing Regulation

- Excellent oral and written communication skills.

- Excellent organization and problem-solving skills.

- Computer skills including MS Office Suite, Teams and Zoom

Personal attributes:

- ʔiisaak / Greater Respect. Personal and collective respect for the community and its people, traditional knowledge, the natural world, the metaphysical world and other peoples and communities. Working in a manner that reflects a commitment to client service excellence and actively contributing to workplace well-being and a safe, healthy, and respectful workplace.

- ʔuuʔałuk / Taking Care Of. This is about caring for present and future generations and the resources the land, water, and the natural world provides. Working on pursuing organizational efficiencies, demonstrating an appreciation of the importance of resources, including the willingness to adopt new and more efficient working methods.

- Hišuk ma c̕awak / Everything is One. A notion of the interconnected, interdependent, and reciprocal relationship between the people, the land, and the wider world(s) in a physical, spiritual and social sense. Listening actively to the views of others, respecting, considering, and incorporating them. Working collaboratively and relating effectively to others and embracing and valuing diversity.