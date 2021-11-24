The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Operations Manager. This is a full-time position at 75 hours bi-weekly (37.5 hours per week).

JOB PURPOSE

The Operations Manager reports to the Executive Director and is accountable to directly oversee operations and staff in all Community and Membership service areas, inclusive of: Communications & Welcome Center, Public Works, Housing, Social Development & Health, Crisis Care and Child and Family Services, Patient Travel, Community Services (Education, employment, elder services), Daycare, Youth and Recreation, Language, and Membership Services as well as other project specific areas that are dependent upon funding.

This position is responsible for the development and delivery of Community and Membership programs and project initiatives in accordance with operating budgets and strategic objectives. This position effectively leads reporting staff by visible and active involvement in service delivery systems, by conducting ongoing reviews of results and by effective delegation. This position undertakes a lead role in the strategic development of administrative policies, programs, and services, working with the Executive Director and Community Committees staff to align Organizational strategic goals with program budgets and project funding.

As the Operations Manager this position is visibly profiled and active in the Community and is instrumental to ensuring that the realization of strategic goals for developing and promoting membership health and well-being through a sustainable community environment.

JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:

• A Bachelor’s Degree in a related Operations Management, Community Services or Social Services Support field (e.g., Education, Social Work, Primary Health Care, Business Administration); and 3 years of relevant work experiences with managing community support services in a First Nations environment.

• Proven supervisory/management experiences and familiar with Human Resources Policy administration.

• A combination of education and experience will be considered to meet qualifications.

• Training relevant to ISC Funding Processes, Health, Social Assistance, supervisory management, and leadership skills training, also are considered an asset.

• Must provide a Criminal Records Check.

• Knowledge of Tseshaht community, culture and lands is viewed as a preferred asset. In

addition, knowledge of First Nations community and membership environments and the

statutory framework that governs how First Nations organizations operate.

• Practical experience with interacting with Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and ISC on a

variety of programs and services relevant to Community Development, Social Services,

Health, and Membership services. An excellent understanding of Social Service policies

and programs, as they apply to First Nations, is also viewed as a preferred asset.

• A high level of proficiency with office administration, use of computers systems and with

general office process associated with budgets, work plans and project management.

• Well-developed negotiation and mentoring/coaching skills. Proven analytical skills

demonstrated by adeptness with interpretation and problem solving.

• Well-developed written and verbal communication skills demonstrated ability to

administer confidential matters with integrity and professionalism.

• Demonstrated abilities to be a firm, decisive leader on matters, policies and guidelines

associated with developing and caring for the community and its membership.

• A demonstrated ability to lead by example to foster a team approach.