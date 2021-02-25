Salary: $54,000/year, plus benefits (Coordinator 3 classification)

Job type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week), permanent, unionized (BCGEU)

Desired start date: April 2021

Location: B.C. lower mainland

Dogwood is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization working in the unceded Indigenous territories known as British Columbia. Dogwood’s mission is to bring people together to transform our democracy, uphold Indigenous rights and defend the climate, land and water that sustain life in B.C. We currently have an opening for an Organizing Coordinator in the Lower Mainland, reporting to the Director of Organizing.

As part of the Dogwood team, you would:

● Be part of the team managing grassroots organizing that advances Dogwood’s campaigns to democratize, decolonize and decarbonize B.C.

● Work with Dogwood’s existing volunteer base and build and mentor new volunteer teams in the Lower Mainland.

● Use creative tactics to broaden and diversify Dogwood’s base of supporters and volunteers, including outreach, canvassing, recruitment, training and leadership development.

● Work with other organizations that share common goals.

● Advance learning and action among Dogwood’s volunteer base to support Indigenous rights, transform democracy and fight climate change.

● Support volunteer teams building relationships with the Indigenous Nations where they live.

● Contribute to decisions about tactics, strategy, policy and internal change at the organization.

● Work with a stellar team of thirteen other dedicated, compassionate people.

● Join the B.C. Government Employees Union, which represents Dogwood staff.

● Have a flexible and rewarding work environment, including four weeks paid vacation in your first year, and health, dental and paramedical benefits.

Requirements for this position

● Demonstrate that you have used grassroots organizing skills to address an issue or problem you care about (volunteer or professional).

● Enjoy working with people one-on-one and in small groups.

● Demonstrate a commitment to Dogwood’s mission and values.

● Be legally authorized to work in Canada.

Additional Experience and Skills

In your application, we encourage you to highlight personal strengths, knowledge, lived experience, training or aptitudes relevant to the position, including, but not limited to:

● Digital organizing. Connecting with and mobilizing people online, using digital tools and social media to recruit volunteers, build relationships, train people and take action.

● Issues relevant to Dogwood’s work (e.g. environmental and climate justice, social and economic justice, political activism, democratic governance, community building and empowerment).

● Lived experience, teaching or training in areas of Indigenous history, rights, governance, culture, sovereignty.

● Decolonization, anti-racism or solidarity work.

● Organizing or campaigning with young people or working with youth in general.

● Politics at any level (local, school, Indigenous, provincial, federal, international).

● Working with others to get things done.