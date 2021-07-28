OUTREACH WORKERS

Successful candidates will be responsible for:

  • Performing all Outreach services
  • Database entry into internal program
  • Community networking

Candidates must have:

  • Flexibility to work varying shifts.
  • Human Service Certificate or proven experience in the field is preferred
  • Knowledge of Aboriginal culture or history an asset.
  • Strong computer skills.
  • Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
  • A valid drivers license and reliable vehicle.
  • Clear criminal record with vulnerable sector clearance.
  • Must be able to lift a minimum 30lbs

Company

KUU-US CRISIS LINE SOCIETY

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Wage: $17.56 to $22.00 per hour

 

 

 

Please email resumes to kaelyn@kuu-uscrisisline.com  or kuu-usadvocate@shaw.ca with at least three references.

