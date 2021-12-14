The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2022 with the possibility of an extension), full or part time Pandemic Response Project Nurse to provide Pandemic Response Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s territory, and available for other First Nation communities on Vancouver Island if required. The position is based out of Tofino (must be willing to reside in the area). Travel (vehicle, boat, and airplane) is required for this position.

Responsibilities Include

Providing pandemic COVID -19 response activities with an emphasis on education, collection of swabs and/or gargle samples, following up with high-risk individuals, collaboration with Island health CD Nurses for daily monitoring of cases and close contacts.

Provide COVID -19 services to Nuu-chah-nulth communities, and possibly to First Nations throughout Vancouver Island.

Liaise with First Nation communities and Leadership regarding COVID -19 nursing services for ongoing quality assurance and management.

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address pandemic related health issues, contribute to community pandemic planning, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, families, groups and general populations.

Preferred Qualifications

Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives as a practicing RN registrant and knowledge of current immunization practices; or an equivalent of education, training, and experience.

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset.

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset.

Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Salary range (yearly salary based on 1950 hours) $76,000 - $90,000, based on qualifications and experience.