Pandemic Response/GeneXpert Project Nurse (2 Positions)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking 2 term (1-year), full-time Pandemic Response/GeneXpert Project Nurses to provide Pandemic Response Nursing and COVID-19 GeneXpert testing services for clients (individuals, families, groups and communities) in accordance with Pandemic Response protocols. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice.

Responsibilities will also include:

Providing pandemic COVID -19 response activities with an emphasis on performing assessments and GeneXpert testing;

Provide COVID -19 testing services for Nuu-chah-nulth communities;

Liaise with First Nation communities and Leadership regarding COVID -19 nursing services for ongoing quality assurance and management;

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address pandemic related health issues, contribute to community pandemic planning, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, families’ groups and general populations.

Preferred Qualifications:

Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives as a practicing RN registrant and knowledge of current immunization practices; or an equivalent of education, training and experience; and, certified to operate the GeneXpert COVID-19 testing site

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset

Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

The successful applicant will receive a competitive salary, benefits package, self-directed professional development, regular in-services, and subsidized travel. Further questions can be directed to Jeannette Watts, NTC Nurse Manager, Telephone: (250) 724-5757.