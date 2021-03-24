Prevention Worker Employment Opportunity

The Ditidaht First Nation, located on south western Vancouver Island, west of Port Renfrew and east of Barkley Sound, is pleased to invite qualified applicants to apply to the permanent, full time position of Prevention Worker.

The Prevention Worker works in the Health Department and reports to the Community Service Manager. The incumbent is responsible for planning, organizing and implementing healthy alternatives that will improve recreational, social, cultural and educational programs for the youth of the community ages 7 – 18.

The Health Department, in collaboration with the Ditidaht First Nation and broader community, is responsible for increasing the capacity and sustainability of the Department and enhance engagement/ownership of the health of the Ditidaht people. The Health Department develops and implements health programs that incorporate the traditions, values and strengths of the Ditidaht people.

The Prevention Worker maintains strict confidentiality in performing their duties and demonstrates the following personal attributes: Integrity, Respect and Unity, Trust, Honesty, Compassion, and Accountability.

Education and Experience

• Degree or Diploma in the health and social service field; and

• Minimum 2 years related work experience;

• Experience working in First Nations communities is preferred, • Experience developing and implementing programs and achieving outcomes;

• Experience developing, interpreting and monitoring budgets and statistics preferred;

• Experience writing reports and proposals;

• Experience accessing community-based resources and services for youth;

• Clean criminal record check with Vulnerable Sector required;

• Valid standard first aid and CPR certificate;

• Class 5 BC Driver’s Licence with 5 years of driving experience plus a clean driver’s abstract and liability insurance limit as required;

• Willing to acquire a Class 4 BC Driver’s License.

The Prevention Worker is considered a position of trust; therefore, a Criminal Record check will be conducted on the proposed employee.

Thank you for your interest in this position, only those short listed will be contacted further.