The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Usma Family & Child Services (Usma) is seeking a full-time Program Delivery Assistant. Based out of the Port Alberni office, the Program Delivery Assistant provides operational and administrative assistance to the program leader, performs a variety of administrative, coordination and logistical services in support of the Usma programs, and provides effective and efficient support to the program teams to ensure smooth program delivery.
Responsibilities Include
- Supervises the Team Assistants, Receptionist, and provides administrative support as required.
- Conducts annual employee appraisals and implement/evaluate training plans.
- Coordinate administration team meetings.
- Functions as the primary administrative resource for payroll and leave management schedules including appropriate coverage for the Administration Team.
- Assist in hiring and orientating administrative workers when applicable.
- Responds to routine requests for information from officials, employees, members of the staff, the public or other individuals.
- Responsible for collecting, analyzing, and reporting data on the performance of program activities that are
funded by ISC and MCFD.
- Ensure all program reports are prepared accurately, submitted on time, and filed appropriately.
- Perform routine clerical and typing tasks involved in processing varied office materials such as form letters, reports, requisitions, memoranda envelopes, rough drafts, ensuring correctness.
- Communicate with First Nations.
Preferred Qualifications
- Business degree or diploma required.
- Experience supervising a team required.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint required.
- Experience with Provincial Ministry computer databases i.e. ICM and SWS/MIS preferred.
- Program reporting experience considered an asset.
- Experience working within a First Nation's environment will be considered an asset.
- Professional, responsive, confidential, and positive work attitude is essential.
- Superior time management and multi-tasking skills.
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle.
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).
Company
Location
Contact Info
Salary based on qualifications and experience. Apply by 1pm March 31, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383 Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.