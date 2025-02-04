Position Summary:
Provides administrative support to the Nation's members in applying for prescribed program benefits, in particular Patient Travel and Social Development. Assists with programs for community members in regards to filling our benefit forms such as El, CPP and others
Culture Commitment
The Community and Human Services Program Intake Clerk upholds the culture of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations by providing services that demonstrate the worth and respect of the Nation's members. This position strives to create a healthy and supportive community that values and recognizes huu-piits-tulth (helping one another).
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Review member information and determine eligibility to quality for the First Nations Health Authority non-insured benefits.
- Explain to the Nation's members what is needed and whether or not they qualify for patient travel benefits.
- Organize patient travel for the Nation's members, including hotel, transportation and meal benefits.
- Prepare and submit required documentation to ensure the financial costs of the patient travel benefits are appropriately paid, including creating purchase requests and submitting reimbursement claims.
Social Development Administration
- Implement, apply and adhere to the social development policies available for the Nation's members.
- Assist the Social Development worker to conduct initial client assessments to determine client needs and eligibility to participate in applicable social support programs.
- Assist in reviewing and approving client applications for the Nation's social assistance programs.
- Assist clients in applying for social assistance and financial help.
- Liaison and manage the transition of files from off-reserve to on-reserve.
- Record case notes, maintain confidential client records, and prepare corresponding reports.
- Assist program development coordinator when classes or training for members occurs in Opitsaht.
Qualifications:
Education, training and certificates
- High School Diploma
Work experience
- Experience working in an administration or office environment
- Experience with First Nations Programs and Services and their funding conditions
Preferred Skills
- Bookkeeping, MS Office (including Word and Excel), travel arrangements
- Interpersonal skills, time management. verbal and communication skills
- Confidentiality, customer focused, professional conduct, diplomacy
- Attention to Additional assets
- Preference for a qualified Aboriginal candidate
- Preference to qualified candidates with a Valid Class 5 drivers Working Environment:
Work Conditions
- Works in an office setting, primarily in a stationary position for the majority of the day.
- Uses computer and telephone throughout day.
Physical requirements
- Must able to remain stationary for prolonged periods of time.
Travel requirements
- May be required to travel by car or boat
Deadline to apply is 4:30pm on February 7, 2025 Submit your resume, covering letter, and reference letters to: Human Resources Manager, Lis Kingsley at Email: jobs@tla-o-qui-aht.org Or drop at the office in a sealed envelope at the TFN Administration Office at # 1119 Pacific Rim Highway Tofino. Only successful applicants forInterview will be contacted