The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a permanent, full-time Project Manager who can lead a long-term study “Indigenous Component of Health Life Trajectories Initiative” (I-HeLTI) to learn how to improve health and wellness of Indigenous children. Based out of Port Alberni, I-HeLTI Project Manager will lead a project team and reports to the NTC Director of Health.

Responsibilities include:

Supports the I-HeLTI project’s coordinator and leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives and timelines, providing administrative / research support to team members as needed

Oversees the submission and management of ethics approval applications, participate in the development

of protocols, and fieldwork, data and bio-specimen collection as well as analysis and evaluation of interventions following strict adherence to standard health governance structures

Administers the project budget and other resources

Collaborates with other Department of Health Managers, and builds relationships between local community health resources and the First Nation communities

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree relevant to public health with a minimum of two years’ experience (with graduate degree) or five years (with undergraduate degree) in research project management including budgeting, planning and coordination with a preference given to expertise in Indigenous peoples’ health

Research experience in maternal health or child development

A clear understanding of OCAP and CIHR CHAPTER 9: TCPS2 Ethics Guidelines; research involving First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples of Canada

Ability to balance western and traditional Indigenous worldviews in practice

Familiarity with word, excel and other computer software relevant to project management

Strong written and oral communication skills, and expertise in quantitative and qualitative research methods

Knowledge of CIHR grant management and reporting processes.

Give permission to reference check any past employer, and provide an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $55,000 - $86,000.