Project Manager (Research Initiative)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a permanent, full-time Project Manager who can lead a long-term study “Indigenous Component of Health Life Trajectories Initiative” (I-HeLTI) to learn how to improve health and wellness of Indigenous children.  Based out of Port Alberni, I-HeLTI Project Manager will lead a project team and reports to the NTC Director of Health.

 

Responsibilities include:   

 

  • Supports the I-HeLTI project’s coordinator and leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives and timelines, providing administrative / research support to team members as needed
  • Oversees the submission and management of ethics approval applications, participate in the development

of protocols, and fieldwork, data and bio-specimen collection as well as analysis and evaluation of interventions following strict adherence to standard health governance structures

  • Administers the project budget and other resources
  • Collaborates with other Department of Health Managers, and builds relationships between local community health resources and the First Nation communities

Preferred Qualifications:

 

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree relevant to public health with a minimum of two years’ experience (with graduate degree) or five years (with undergraduate degree) in research project management including budgeting, planning and coordination with a preference given to expertise in Indigenous peoples’ health
  • Research experience in maternal health or child development
  • A clear understanding of OCAP and CIHR CHAPTER 9: TCPS2 Ethics Guidelines; research involving First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples of Canada
  • Ability to balance western and traditional Indigenous worldviews in practice
  • Familiarity with word, excel and other computer software relevant to project management
  • Strong written and oral communication skills, and expertise in quantitative and qualitative research methods
  • Knowledge of CIHR grant management and reporting processes.
  • Give permission to reference check any past employer, and provide an acceptable criminal record check
  • Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

 

 

Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $55,000 - $86,000.   

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1pm, October 20, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Fax: (250) 723-0463

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Share this: