Quu’asa Wellness Worker (Term)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council/Teechuklth (Mental Health Program) is seeking a term, full-time Quu’asa Wellness Worker to provide culturally based support to Nuu-chah-nulth Central Region individuals, families, and communities, with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people involved in high-risk lifestyles. Based out of Tofino this position involves regular Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into the communities of Ahousaht, Ty-Histanis, Opitsaht and Hot Springs is required for this position.
Responsibilities Include
- To provide direct support to individuals, families, and communities
- To facilitate cultural learning activities, and ceremonies that provides cultural healing and mental wellness
- To facilitate family support networks and facilitate family connections
- To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community strength in response
- To maintain reports, forms, and all required documents within timelines
Preferred Qualifications
- Minimum of Grade 12/GED, plus knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices
- Front-line experience working with aboriginal people
- Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addiction
- Awareness of western mental health approaches to counselling and recovery
- Experience working in a First Nations environment or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle
- Available to work evenings and weekends, and travel by boat or plane when required
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience. Annual salary range $50,000 - $64,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm July 17, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Candidates must be legally entitled to work in Canada to be considered for this position.