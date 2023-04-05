Quu’asa Wellness Worker — Zeballos

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council/Teechuktl (Mental Health Program) is seeking a permanent part-time (0.8 FTE) Quu’asa Wellness Worker to provide culturally based support to Northern Region individuals, families, and communities. Based out of the Zeballos this unique position would be best suited for someone who has a desire to bring cultural practices into healing with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people who are at risk or have been involved in high-risk lifestyles. This position requires travel into remote communities (including on gravel road, by boat and airplane).

Responsibilities Include

To provide direct support to individuals, families and communities

To facilitate cultural learning, activities, and ceremonies that provides cultural healing and mental wellness

To facilitate family support networks and facilitate family connections

To be familiar with other healing resources and introducing (referring) clients to these resources

To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community strength in response

To maintain reports, forms and all required documents on a timely bases

Preferred Qualifications

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices

Front-line experience working with aboriginal people

Degree or other training in a field related to counselling and recovery

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addiction

Awareness of western mental health approaches

Experience working in a First Nations environment or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience.