The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Program is seeking a Registered Dietitian for an exciting opportunity to expand and support existing diabetes programming for Nuu-chah-nulth members on Vancouver Island. Based out of Tofino, this temporary (backfill for maternity leave), full or part-time (0.8 FTE) position will include both individual client counselling as well as group teaching sessions. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) is required for this position.
Responsibilities Include
- This position aims to support diabetes self-management education for community members living with type 2 diabetes through a strength-based approach.
- Plans and implements diabetes care goals across the lifespan (high risk individuals, Pre-Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes, etc.)
- Provide individual and group diabetes education, counselling, and teaching, create client-centric nutritional plans, and support behavioural change strategies within the RD scope of practice.
- Perform community nutrition needs assessments, identify barriers to food security, and support community initiatives to improve food security.
- Coordinate activities and liaise with a variety of community partners, nurses, dieticians, physicians, and other allied health care providers.
- Facilitate collaborative planning, implementation, and evaluation of programs/projects with Indigenous communities and support community-based health plans for food sovereignty and nutrition.
- Network to ensure Indigenous community knowledge holders and experts are supported to advocate for sustainable Indigenous food systems, policy changes and others interests as defined by communities.
- Actively disrupts Indigenous specific racism within the food sector and ensures that work is rooted in the land, waters, and forests of local First Nations.
- Promotes and demonstrates decolonizing practices into quality improvement, quality assurance, evaluation, and measurement of outcomes of projects/initiatives.
Preferred Qualifications
- Undergraduate degree in nutrition-dietetics related field required.
- Registered Dietitian – current registration in good standing with the College of Dietitians of BC.
- Current Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) certification is an asset.
- Experience in cross-cultural education considered an asset.
- Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with issues that arise from working with high-risk populations.
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence and have daily access to reliable vehicle.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $76,000 - $90,000 annually.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm February 12, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383 Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.