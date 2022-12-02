POSITION SUMMARY

The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for

the position of Residential Care Aide / Health Care Aide (RCA / HCA). This position

is Casual / On call.

Tseshaht First Nation is seeking an RCA/HCA to provide in-home care support in

accordance with TFN Vision, Principles and Values. This position reports to the

Director of Membership Services and is assigned client caseloads in accordance

with community needs.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

The RCA will provide in-home care support to community members dependent on

the clients’ care plan. Duties may include:

1. Assist client in maintaining personal hygiene needs (assist with bathing,

toileting, dressing, grooming, mouth care, skin care, nail care).

2. Assist clients in meeting nutritional needs by preparing light meals and

encouraging healthy food and hydration intake.

3. Assist clients with maintaining safe and clean environment by assisting with

basic cleaning and encouraging clients to maintain clean environment.

QUALIFICATIONS