RESIDENTIAL CARE WORKER

Kackaamin Family Development Centre requires a full time Residential Care Worker.  The Residential Care Worker is responsible for Janitorial Duties and the ability to work collaboratively with the team.  This is an entry level position which may lead to assisting families with life skills, transporting clients to medical and other appointments

 

     Job Requirements:

  • 3 years of continuous sobriety/abstinence
  • Knowledge of Recovery and Addictions
  • Knowledge of First Nations Culture and Tradition as a foundation to healing
  • Good oral and written communication skills
  • Class 4 or 5 license is required
  • Must have criminal record check (CRRP)
  • First Aid and CPR training, WHMIS training would be an asset

Company

Kaackamin Family Development Centre

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Closing Date:  March 26, 2021

All applicants  Recovery Care will be screened according to suitability.  Interested applicants please submit your resume with a cover letter along with your references to the Executive Director Lisa Robinson lisa.r@kackaamin.org or Administrator Cheryl Guineau cheryl.g@kackaamin.org

Share this: