Kackaamin Family Development Centre requires a full time Residential Care Worker. The Residential Care Worker is responsible for Janitorial Duties and the ability to work collaboratively with the team. This is an entry level position which may lead to assisting families with life skills, transporting clients to medical and other appointments
Job Requirements:
- 3 years of continuous sobriety/abstinence
- Knowledge of Recovery and Addictions
- Knowledge of First Nations Culture and Tradition as a foundation to healing
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Class 4 or 5 license is required
- Must have criminal record check (CRRP)
- First Aid and CPR training, WHMIS training would be an asset
Company
Kaackamin Family Development Centre
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
Closing Date: March 26, 2021
All applicants Recovery Care will be screened according to suitability. Interested applicants please submit your resume with a cover letter along with your references to the Executive Director Lisa Robinson lisa.r@kackaamin.org or Administrator Cheryl Guineau cheryl.g@kackaamin.org