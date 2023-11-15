Resolution Health Support Worker (Casual, Ahousaht)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a casual Resolution Health Support Worker to provide cultural and emotional support to residential school survivors and their families. This position also provides support completing Day Scholar and Indian Day School applications in community, and in urban settings. This position is based out of Ahousaht.

Responsibilities Include

Provide direct support to individuals and families.

Plan and organize group information and healing sessions.

Facilitate cultural approaches and activities that provides cultural healing and mental wellness.

Provide support and debriefing to community workers.

Maintain ongoing consultation with elders about culturally appropriate healing methods.

Maintain reports, forms, and all required documents on a timely basis.

Preferred Qualifications

Diploma or degree in a field related to counselling or a specialization in mental health.

5 years front line experience working with aboriginal people.

Experience working with adults suffering from emotional, behavioural disorders, and their families.

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictive behaviours.

Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes.

Thoroughly familiar with health services and referrals processes.

Able to work independently and to contribute as a team member.

Experience in setting strong personal boundaries.

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

Hourly wage based on education, qualifications, and experience: $27.47 – $31.87.