The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Resource Management Officer Technician. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.

POSITION SUMMARY

Tseshaht First Nation is seeking a Resource Management Technician Officer supporting the monitoring and protection of chinook, sockeye, coho and chum salmon populations within Tseshaht Territory. This position reports to the Fisheries Manager and is intended to strengthen Tseshaht First Nation’s monitoring skills through standardized training and sharing of operational tools, practices, and networking, and enhancing monitoring capacity. This is a seasonal position from May to October.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Tseshaht and program specific policies, standards, practices, and procedures, as directed by the Fisheries Manager:

Takes part in regular habitat monitoring, stream surveying, monitoring of community harvests of chinook, sockeye, coho and chum salmon populations within Tseshaht First Nation Territory.

Observes and reports on new and ongoing threats related to climate change, chemical substances, and human interference.

Assists with Tseshaht First Nation fisheries stewardship initiatives.

Addresses issues where appropriate and, when needed, records and /or reports incidents and issues to the appropriate authority.

Willingness to complete training and certifications to increase skills including Small Vessel Operator Proficiency (SVOP) and other boating skills, swift-water rescue, first aid, safe fish harvesting, catch monitoring, survey techniques, office skills, and/or communication skills.

Other related duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

Training, Education and Experience

Grade 12 or GED or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience with boat maintenance and basic maintenance of equipment and facilities.

Current First Aid Level 1 Certification

Satisfactory Criminal Record Check.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities